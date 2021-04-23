9/11 Cover Up Director Appointed to Chair COVID Cover Up Group

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Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Philip Zelikow, Former Exec. Dir. Of 9/11 Commission, To Chair Covid Commission
https://news.virginia.edu/content/qa-philip-zelikow-911-commission-leader-take-stock-covid-lessons
"Zelikow" Search On Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=Zelikow
"Zelikow" Search On Media Monarchy
https://mediamonarchy.com/?s=Zelikow
Story #2: $74,000 NYPD Robot Dog Hits Streets Of Manhattan
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/74000-nypd-robot-dog-hits-streets-of-manhattan
Video: NYPD Robot Dog Hits Streets Of Manhattan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4hQ87u6S40&;t=0s
Robot Dog Enforces Social Distancing In Singapore Park (May 11, 2020)
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-52619568
Self-Disinfecting Grocery Delivery Robots Hit The Streets Of Singapore
https://www.nyoooz.com/features/technology/selfdisinfecting-grocery-delivery-robots-hit-the-streets-of-singapore.html/5753/
Robotic Dog To Guide The Blind And Visually Impaired
https://theindependent.sg/robotic-dog-to-guide-the-blind-and-visually-impaired/
Giant, Armed Robots Loom Over Streets Of Rebel-Controlled Donetsk As Ukraine Tensions Rise
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2704419/armed-robots-loom-streets-rebel-controlled-donetsk/
Media Monarchy’s Trend Prediction For 2021: Scamdemic Paves The Way For Smart Gridification
https://mediamonarchy.com/nwnw432-video/
Story #3: Company Sells Sex Robot "Clones" Of Dead Partners Using 3D-Modeling
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/company-sells-sex-robot-clones-dead-partners-using-3d-modeling-technology
Dont Date Robots!
https://youtu.be/BtqGTn7PCBw
This Sex Doll Rants About How Despicable The Human Race Is
https://nypost.com/2021/04/20/this-sex-doll-rants-about-how-despicable-the-human-race-is/
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
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