Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia has SUCCESSFULLY defended it's country against Nazis since 1242
14 views
channel image
Vector Visions
Published 19 days ago |

Why would today be any different? History means nothing to the next generation and they are going to beg for the new world order because they will NEVER know what hard living truly is, until it's too late. The greedy US government will be more than happy to oblige of course.


Sorry about the audio, it's cold and I'm upstairs. My stereo is down stairs. Maybe if enough interest is shown, I will upload the entire film in much better quality.

Keywords
russiahistorynazisvictorydefeatirrelevant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket