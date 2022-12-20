These Are the Coolest James Webb Observations So Far

Which among the recent James Webb observations have blown your mind? 👀





In this video, Stefani N. Milam, the James Webb Space Telescope Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland talks about the observations she personally found amazing! 🤯



According to Stefani, one of the observations that blew her away is the Stephen’s Quintet. 💫



In fact, she claims that she was SO amazed that she even started wondering why she hadn’t pursued a career as a galactic scientist.



