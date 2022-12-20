Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
These Are the Coolest James Webb Observations So Far
187 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 17 hours ago |

Which among the recent James Webb observations have blown your mind? 👀



In this video, Stefani N. Milam, the James Webb Space Telescope Deputy Project Scientist for Planetary Science at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland talks about the observations she personally found amazing! 🤯

According to Stefani, one of the observations that blew her away is the Stephen’s Quintet. 💫

In fact, she claims that she was SO amazed that she even started wondering why she hadn’t pursued a career as a galactic scientist.

Check out the website in my profile to learn more.
Keywords
healthcancercancersupport

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket