RFK Jr: Tucker Carlson 'Was Saying Things That Nobody Has Ever Said on TV Before'“He was talking about ... pharmaceutical advertisers getting newscasters on the networks to say things about vaccines that weren’t true. And nobody’s ever talked like that.”
