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Αυτό το αίσχος θα μείνει ατιμώρητο...?
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452 views • October 18, 2021
'ΣΟΚ - ΠΑΙΑΝΙΣΑΝ ΤΟΝ ΑΛΥΤΡΩΤΙΚΟ ΕΘΝΙΚΟ ΥΜΝΟ ΤΩΝ ΣΚΟΠΙΩΝ ΣΤΟ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΙΚΟ ΜΕΓΑΡΟ
Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο - ντοκουμέντο δείχνει την Μπάντα της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας να παιανίζει τον "αλυτρωτικό" Εθνικό Ύμνο των Σκοπίων, στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο της Ελλάδας!
Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο - ντοκουμέντο δείχνει την Μπάντα της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας να παιανίζει τον "αλυτρωτικό" Εθνικό Ύμνο των Σκοπίων, στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο της Ελλάδας!
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