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Veteran Suicide Epidemic is Deliberate, Says Vets for America First Chief
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12 views • March 01, 2022
There is a lot of evidence of "intelligence design" behind the growing epidemic of suicide among U.S. military veterans, says Veterans for America First founder Joshua Macias in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. He believes vets are being targeted by the establishment because they love America and know how to fight. But it is possible to deal with this crisis if there is a will, he said. That begins with ensuring that veterans are producing fruit by making sure that they have deep roots into community.
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