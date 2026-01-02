Flat Earther Accidentally Ruins His Flat Earth "Proof"

A Flatty tries to prove that the Earth is flat by showing video from a pilot flying from Munich Germany to Sao Paulo Brazil. He forgot that in a flat Earth, the plane should not have flown over West Africa, which it did, unwittingly proving his model is false (unless you think the airlines like wasting fuel and time just to fool us "globetards").

From the conpiracytoonz channel on youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko-sgN6K024

