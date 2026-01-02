BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Flat Earther Accidentally Ruins His Flat Earth "Proof"
FocusOnTheWord
FocusOnTheWord
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 1 day ago

A Flatty tries to prove that the Earth is flat by showing video from a pilot flying from Munich Germany to Sao Paulo Brazil.  He forgot that in a flat Earth, the plane should not have flown over West Africa, which it did, unwittingly proving his model is false (unless you think the airlines like wasting fuel and time just to fool us "globetards").

From the conpiracytoonz channel on youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko-sgN6K024

Keywords
half-bakedball earthflat earth hoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FCC grounds new Chinese drones in sweeping security move

FCC grounds new Chinese drones in sweeping security move

Ava Grace
Scientists demonstrate how perfect magnetic symmetry can cancel energy loss

Scientists demonstrate how perfect magnetic symmetry can cancel energy loss

Kevin Hughes
The sunlight paradox: How fear of sun exposure is fueling a vitamin D deficiency crisis

The sunlight paradox: How fear of sun exposure is fueling a vitamin D deficiency crisis

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Dark energy may be fading, study claims, putting the universe on a path to a catastrophic “Big Crunch”

Dark energy may be fading, study claims, putting the universe on a path to a catastrophic “Big Crunch”

Cassie B.
Astronomers discover one of the universe&#8217;s largest spinning filaments

Astronomers discover one of the universe’s largest spinning filaments

Kevin Hughes
First alien contact likely to come from a civilization in crisis

First alien contact likely to come from a civilization in crisis

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy