The WHO is a criminal organization, a terrorist organization, says Alex Newman

"The WHO is a criminal organization."

"[ The WHO is ] a terrorist organization."

"[ The WHO's ] leaders ought to be arrested."

"We're dealing with massive crimes perpetrated against mankind, and it needs to stop."

"Yes, there will be more pandemics."

"[ The WHO is ] already writing the script."

"They've got the disease X, and monkeypox, and bird flu, and Mpox and Ebola, and all this stuff cooking up in labs around the world."

"This WHO's... Pandemic Treaty is a power grab of historic proportions."

"There's a little fig leaf in there that says, this doesn't infringe on national sovereignty, and then the whole rest of the document is about infringing on national sovereignty."

"[ The WHO's Pandemic Treaty ] calls on governments to cooperate to fight misinformation."

"In other words, what we saw during COVID, supercharged."

"You can't speak out against this."

"You can't speak out against the policies."

"You can't ask questions about the safety or the efficacy of whatever injections they demand that you and your children take."

"[ The WHO's Pandemic Treaty has ] got a digital infrastructure."

"[ The WHO's Pandemic Treaty ] calls for interoperable national healthcare information systems, so they'll track everything."

"That's paving the way for international vaccine passports."

"[ The WHO's Pandemic Treaty ] calls for pathogen sharing."

"[ The WHO's Pandemic Treaty ] calls for WHO influence in the manufacturing and the distribution of medical supplies, including vaccines."

"[ The WHO's Pandemic Treaty ] gives exemptions from liability."

"[ The WHO's Pandemic Treaty ] fast tracks through the same outrageous process that we saw before this "Emergency Use [ Authorization ], whatever kind of crazy concoction they come up with and tell us that we need."

"It's everything that was wrong during COVID, on steroids enshrined into international law."

"And before people say, well, I don't care about this because it doesn't affect me [ because ] we're not in the WHO anymore."

"That's true for the moment, but anybody watching this should understand [ that ] at some point, the evil doers understand we will have another Deep State Democrat puppet in the White House."

"It may not be 2028... [ it ] may not even be 2032."

"These evildoers are playing the long game."

"They will wait us out as soon as they get one of theirs back in the White House."

"They'll get right back in if Congress doesn't enshrine this exit from the WHO into federal law immediately."

Alex Newman from Liberty Sentinel interviewed by Greg Hunter of USA Watchdog on May 25, 2025

The full 51-minute interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6ttpnp-genocide-in-south-africa-going-global-alex-newman.html

Mirrored - Fat News

