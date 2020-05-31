Is This 2024 Event Another Reason Our Global Economy is Being Erased (987)

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As the once in a 2000 year gas giant planetary configuration that last happened in 79A.D. it would make sense that our global economy would be sacrificed for more control of the food chain and movement of people before the reset occurs. Chainlink introduces its hybrid oracle, Europe's famine 131501357 and unearthing of buried mosaic floors in Italian vineyards. Cycle are repeating, whats the best move from here as 10% of Americans are now food insecure?
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MIAC #283 Wireless Powered Society Disappeared from Our Global History
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-283...
Farmers will have to euthanize millions of pigs as meat plants remain closed https://www.cbsnews.com/news/farmers-...
Pristine, ancient Roman mosaic floor unearthed beneath Italian vineyard https://www.sott.net/article/435260-P...
One of Europe's worst famines likely caused by devastating floods https://phys.org/news/2019-12-europe-...
New drought atlas maps 2,000 years of climate in Europe https://phys.org/news/2015-11-drought...
Researchers reconstruct drought variability from teak tree rings in Southern Myanmar https://phys.org/news/2020-04-reconst...
Over 9 Million US Families Fear They Can't Afford Food Next Month: Census Survey https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/o...
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