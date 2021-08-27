CIA MIND CONTROL CANNOT DETERMINE IF TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL VICTIM’s THOUGHTS ARE TRUE OR FALSE

There is no legal application for this system or anything generated by it.

They will only capture what they want to abuse you with and when they decide to ‘censor’ your thoughts they will force you into an abusive or incoherent thought pattern using the injection & blocking methods



The CIA/DIA Cognitive Researchers are not concerned with legal constraints or any particularly acceptable way of life. They simply use anything you enjoy, hate or appreciate to abuse you regardless of your behavior so if they give you a compliment, realize that they are only doing it to see how you will respond when they turn around to negate it and torture you nightly



Everything they do is a game of DECEPTION and MANIPULATION, nothing more. Do not accept anything they say as truth and do not acknowledge anything the system interrogates you about as truth. The system will take random bits of anything it captures through your senses and fabricate MENTAL SUUGESTIONS which they will use to harass and interrogate you with no intention other than to distract & torture you into submission to the system’s influence



People who take a stand and try to oppose this evil are labeled by our government as dissidents and are punished or summarily killed. Many are victimized by the government by being forcibly and falsely misdiagnosed with a mental illness so that they are not taken seriously, pushed to the margins of society or altogether removed from society, with their credibility destroyed so no one will believe them. That is why the torture is designed to be so brutal, precisely so that no one will believe it is happening. Their whole lives are completely destroyed because they somehow became a threat to our Orwellian society



It’s easy to discredit a person who is being attacked tortured with electromagnetic low frequency waves. The trauma based mind control victim is tortured to near incoherency with sleep deprivation torture & directed energy torture & the attackers then capitalize off the mistakes or poor decisions they force the victim to make, trying to function & survive the trauma & chaos



Confusing the victims, so that their own testimony promotes misunderstanding is another tactic as is increasing the complexity of the story significantly . Absurdity & the Bazaar also works well



The second purpose is to play into society‟s programming that people who think government agents are following them are crazy. If they are able to raise your sensitivity levels to paranoid through the stalking program and threats, you will begin to attribute every bad luck event in your life to them. They flagrantly & boldly break stalking laws



A computer multiplexer routes the signal to a tower, satellite or mobile platform & the tower satellite or mobile platform relays the signal to the digital receiver similar to how cell phone technology works



The digital receiver is tracked & pinpointed in real time just like a cell phone, except with CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL technology the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brain



Only the Trauma Based Mind Control victim absorbs the stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves that is specifically tuned to the brain wave signature of the victim, which then interface with the nanotechnology in the victims brain. This is because only the victim possess that specific brain wave signature that the stream is specifically tuned into



Others around the victim do not absorb the energy or feel its effects because they do not possess that same unique brain wave signature as the victim. The stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves just flows through & around them and they are unaware



Take two cell phones & place them both on a table next to each other. Dial a specific number. Only one phone rings because only that phone possesses the specific residence frequency for that number



Every piece of information collected by their system can be considered falsified and/or fabricated because the system is designed to continuously provide ‘suggestions’ according to data which has been previously collected about your current activity and the accuracy of the reference descriptions [definitions] is extremely low since the attackers don’t really care about truth and the system will fabricate statements and/or imagery while they are abusing you. The fabrications are generally the result of misinterpretation of references and emotional indicators as well as distortion of ‘injection feedback’ in addition to false entries added manually by the attackers as a result of their inability to understand what they are viewing or their malintent



There is no reliable way for the attackers to determine what is true even if they try to apply their observations to the aforementioned indicators. An attempt to prove guilt with their mind control system would be the equivalent to a cop dropping a gun at a crime scene and claiming it belonged to some individual who happened to be passing by: FABRICATED & FALSIFIED!