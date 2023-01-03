Create New Account
evidence Maricopa County inflated the voter rolls before the 2020 election and cleaned them after
Rigged elections
Published Tuesday

from Mar 01, 2022

Patrick Byrne introduces video analysis that exposes how Maricopa County election officials handled duplicate voter registrations/voter clones casting ballots, then being taken off the rolls right after.

Analysis was prepared for Karen Fann. Sounds like Chris Handsel and it looks like his spreadsheets:
https://rumble.com/v1k6xa5-chris-handsel-on-duplicate-voters-voter-roll-abuse-7-30-22.html

electionfraudelection fraudmaricopabyrne

