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Starmer arrived in Paris to meet Macron & discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Starmer arrived in Paris to meet Macron and discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Update for video:  European leaders backed a plan to deploy naval forces to the Persian Gulf to “protect” shipping, even after the route reopened.

Emmanuel Macron pushed for a European-led mission without the U.S., while Friedrich Merz argued Washington should be involved. Keir Starmer called for a lasting arrangement to keep trade flowing.

Adding: 

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire." - Iranian FM Araghchi 

Adding:

Gulf energy output is unlikely to return to pre-war levels for about two years, according to the head of the International Energy Agency.

In an interview with Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Fatih Birol said recovery will vary by country—Iraq will take significantly longer than Saudi Arabia—but overall timelines point to a roughly two-year rebound.

He also warned that markets are underestimating the impact of a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. While oil prices have stayed below $100 per barrel this week, that stability may not last.

Pre-war shipments are still arriving, but no new tankers were loaded in March, cutting off fresh supply to Asia. That shortfall is now starting to show. If Hormuz remains closed, expect significantly higher energy prices.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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