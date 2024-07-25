St. Clair Art Fair 2024

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch stopped by the 53rd Annual St. Clair Art Association Art Fair, which was held on June 30th 2024, at the Palmer Park Boardwalk to speak with some of the featured artists!





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/