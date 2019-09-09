NEW YORK POST: MUELLER HELPED COVER UP SAUDI INVOLVEMENT IN 9/11 - 1621-6P

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Guest Laura Loomer - Laura Loomer is an American journalist and republican political activist from Arizona She is an investigative journalist at The Rebel Media. She began her journalism career working as an undercover journalist at Project Veritas from 2015-2017. [ Her investigations have uncovered fraud and corruption within the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, Islamic extremism on college campuses, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the United States. Loomer's journalistic passions include politics, anti-Semitism, immigration, terrorism, and the Islamification of the West. https://everipedia.org/wiki/laura-loomer/
Laura On The WEB
https://www.lauraloomer.us/ http://lauraloomerforcongress.com
Parler -https://parler.com/profile/LauraLoomer/posts
Telegram - https://t.me/loomeredofficial
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsWnDtLWKEMJHKYCc9647yQ
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