© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bite Sized Licks | DESCENDING LEGATO LICK | With Guitar Tab
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • February 12, 2021
Manipulating a Mixolydian 3-note per string scale shape to use as a natural minor (or Aeolian) legato run, descending across all 6 strings on the guitar. We resolve the legato run on the second note of the Mixolydian, thus giving it the natural minor sound and/or tone. You can obviously experiment with resolving on different notes to change the tone and feel of the descending legato exercise.
Guitar tab is shown on screen where we practice the legato exercise in the key of C# minor. There are other guitar examples in other keys shown up and down the neck and you can improvise wherever you like all over the neck and in all music keys.
There is an on-screen diagram showing the Mixolydian 3-note per string scale and of course, guitar tab or tablature showing the actual legato run for you to see and practice.
You may be familiar with this particular legato run and this video is for all those hard rocking amigos and amigas out there! :)
Rock on brothers and sisters! :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
Additional music by Angel Rust.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Guitar tab is shown on screen where we practice the legato exercise in the key of C# minor. There are other guitar examples in other keys shown up and down the neck and you can improvise wherever you like all over the neck and in all music keys.
There is an on-screen diagram showing the Mixolydian 3-note per string scale and of course, guitar tab or tablature showing the actual legato run for you to see and practice.
You may be familiar with this particular legato run and this video is for all those hard rocking amigos and amigas out there! :)
Rock on brothers and sisters! :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
Additional music by Angel Rust.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.