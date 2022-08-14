Faith & Liberty #26 - Keep Calm and Honk On

Faith & Liberty #26 - Streamed live on Feb 10th, 2022.

Despite desperate attempts to delegitimize, demoralize, defame, and destroy, the Truckers and their many freedom loving supporters have kept calm and honked on.

Lots of Truckin' updates in this episode, and Jeremy MacKenzie dropped by for a chat as well!

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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST

https://faithandliberty.ca/

