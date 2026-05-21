NWO: Canadian government removes 'injury' in COVID-19 vaccine cover up

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Credits to Press For Truth



The hypocrisy and deceit of the Canadian government is so flagrant. It is covering up the injuries resulting from the COVID-19 vaccine plannedemic.