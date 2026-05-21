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NWO: Canadian government removes 'injury' in COVID-19 vaccine cover up
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Press For Truth

The hypocrisy and deceit of the Canadian government is so flagrant. It is covering up the injuries resulting from the COVID-19 vaccine plannedemic.

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godinjuryyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19canadian governmentfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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