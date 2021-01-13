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Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines - DNA, Gene Editing, Genetic Engineering
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190 views • January 13, 2021
Download here: https://astringit.com/vid/mrna.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
Moderna and Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine information. Unfortunately, the death rate is likely to increase soon, but not due to a "new strain". It will be due to the vaccine. Give your life to Jesus while you're still able.
God bless you!
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
Moderna and Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine information. Unfortunately, the death rate is likely to increase soon, but not due to a "new strain". It will be due to the vaccine. Give your life to Jesus while you're still able.
God bless you!
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