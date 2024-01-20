Maria Zeee Uncensored: Dr. Lee Vliet - Marburg is Possible with 5G, EMF, & COVID Injection Contents

Maria Zeee Uncensored





Jan 19, 2024





Dr. Lee Vliet joins Maria Zeee to discuss the possibility of the globalists releasing Marburg through a combination of 5G, EMF and the contents of the COVID injections inside of people. They discuss the current known 5G connections to various symptoms and how people can prepare.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v481otx-uncensored-dr.-lee-vliet-marburg-is-possible-with-5g-emf-and-covid-injectio.html







