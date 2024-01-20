Create New Account
Maria Zeee Uncensored: Dr. Lee Vliet - Marburg is Possible with 5G, EMF, & COVID Injection Contents
High Hopes
3017 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Jan 19, 2024


Dr. Lee Vliet joins Maria Zeee to discuss the possibility of the globalists releasing Marburg through a combination of 5G, EMF and the contents of the COVID injections inside of people. They discuss the current known 5G connections to various symptoms and how people can prepare.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v481otx-uncensored-dr.-lee-vliet-marburg-is-possible-with-5g-emf-and-covid-injectio.html



