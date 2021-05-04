SGT Report feat Clay Clark: What going on in this Satanic World right now? [04.05.2021]

"Clay Clark founder of the ThriveTime show joins SGT Report to discuss (Satanism)... well, a LOT!"Learn more about the Tampa conference here:'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world (SATAN), against spiritual wickedness in high places' - Ephesians 6:12'But know this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God- having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.' - II Timothy 3:1-5'Many sleeping in the ground will wake up. Some will wake up to live forever, but others will wake up to be ashamed and disgraced forever.' - Daniel 12:2--Comments:VLVDude, how about trying not to start your videos by playing the YouTube victim. Take a leaf out of James Corbett's book - take the hit and move on.Dancho-sama"OVERCOME EVIL WITH GOOD"There is not one single example of this naïve nonsense in all of recorded human history.The only thing that stops "evil" is organization and taking action in the real world.Not patting yourselves and each other on the back for your moral superiority over the Psychopaths called the LEFT or virtue signaling your bible which offers no motivation or direction for the people to follow to ACTUALLY defeat the enemy instead of just waving your fingers at themcommiehater - 2 hours agoClay and LT thank you for all you do. I fear these sick deep state agents go so deep we are going to have to shoot our way out of this. We can wake up more people and that is good but we also need to figure out how we are going to unseat these satanic sick rulers of the world. Mass uprisings and the such but as for the military I believe 8 years of Obama have the Military loaded with sick mean LGBT types with chips on their shoulders. These agents of the LGBT cause will kill us, make us take a vaxxx and put us in concentration camps. We will definitely win but will cost a lot of good God fearing lives to get it.gillecroisd92I hope everyone understands that this means physical resistance too. Not just the spiritual kind. We may not be fighting governments and governors, but the principalities and the evil that rules over this world..lusiperianYou are like a blind touching an elephant. The current evil has many tentacles. The head of the kraken is eventually the Vatican which has been the axis of the evil for seven thousand years. Vatican is the creator and spreader of the evil. All power corrupts, and money is the lubricant of corrupt power. Without lubricant the engine will seize. Vatican and money are two elements of evil in 21st century.SGT Report - 11 hours agoCharlesFockaertNever mentions the jew - Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates (mother's maiden name Maxwell) Rothschild, Epstein, et al, all jews. Abrahmovich, jew, Edit: George Soros, jew. Trump, The Father of the Warp Speed "Vaccine," jew. There is it, two minutes in, Nazi is mentioned. Not the Bolsheviks, but the Nazis. Satanists all descend from Cain, who was the spawn of Satan. Esau mixed with the offspring of Cain. Never mentioned. Why is that? Mike "Fear Ranger" Adams was all in on the COVID-19 scam at the beginning.No solution in politics but these bozos are all in with politics and 501c3 dumb dog pastors.EskiePalWhy is President Trump so proud of these vaccines that everyone is so against? His operation Warp Speed. Juice them up as soon as you can. Is he delusional or are we? That is chilling to me that he would be so blindly supported. The great deception happening before our eyes. What's the truth? Why is he so proud and supportive of these kill shots? What am I missing? None of them are to be trusted.SGT Report102911 subscribersSGT Report is your source for REAL news in the face of blatant mainstream media propaganda.Created 4 years ago.858 videos102911 subscribers10461636 viewsCategory News & Politics