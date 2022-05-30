InfoWars - Zelensky Admits Ukraine Losing The War With Russia - 5-29-2022

The Global "Great Pirates" go into Ukraine initially to begin the program of coopting and destabilizing in 2008 though the plan to do so was hatched long before then. Once their coopting was entrenched in 2014 they whipped up the Neo-Nazi followers of Bandera, among these are 'the AZOV guys' to take down President Yanukovych. There is a lot of Neo-Nazism among the Western Ukrainians, as individuals they see their roots in the European West and despise the Russo-Slavic ethnicities of the East which provides a convenient issue for division.



Until Russia's invasive 'special operation' this ethnic back and forth has been growing inside Ukraine between the ethnic Russians in the east and south and the pro-EU and Neo-Nazis in the west. Also remember in 2019 the rank and file Ukrainian voters elected populist Volodymyr Zelensky on a mandate to improve relations with Russia, though his positions on the EU and NATO are decidedly anti-Russian. ~JT



For Much, Much, More, go to - www.banned.video