Podcast #9 - Red Pill Cartel and The Mind, Body, Spirit Complex

On this episode I was a guest on the Red Pill Cartel Podcast and we talked about many different topics: The Mind, Body, Spirit Complex, the control systems of: money, government and religion, the social dynamics between men and women and many more other interesting topics.
