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On Human Rights
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20 views • September 22, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3426/black-wives-matter-call-in-show-september-21st-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3426-black-wives-matter-call-in-show-september-21-2016
Question: “The founders of the United States claimed that we have natural rights and that they come from God. Atheists reject this logic because they reject God's existence. As you have stated, most atheists lean towards socialist ideologies and against the ‘noble lie.’ However, perhaps it's not a lie.”
“You have stated that Rights do not exist. But, aren't rights just those human properties - derived from biology - in which one person claims and exercises in exclusion of every other individual? These properties include vocal cords, thumbs, and brains. Do we not have a just-claim (a.k.a. natural right) to use our properties to communicate, use tools, Collaborate and think? Are not our natural Rights written in our DNA?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3426-black-wives-matter-call-in-show-september-21-2016
Question: “The founders of the United States claimed that we have natural rights and that they come from God. Atheists reject this logic because they reject God's existence. As you have stated, most atheists lean towards socialist ideologies and against the ‘noble lie.’ However, perhaps it's not a lie.”
“You have stated that Rights do not exist. But, aren't rights just those human properties - derived from biology - in which one person claims and exercises in exclusion of every other individual? These properties include vocal cords, thumbs, and brains. Do we not have a just-claim (a.k.a. natural right) to use our properties to communicate, use tools, Collaborate and think? Are not our natural Rights written in our DNA?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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