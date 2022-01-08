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5G RADIATION TOWER ON CHURCH SCHOOL PLAYGROUND!
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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73 views • January 08, 2022
5G radiation emission tower(painted brown camouflage)

Owner, Operator: Crown & Castle

Location:

Holy Cross Lutheran church school
1420 West Thunderbird Ave
Phoenix AZ 85029

This is very disturbing that a 5g radiation tower is directly located on a Church school playground.

Many scientists and researchers have established that the millimeter wave radiation transmitted by these towers is especially dangerous to growing young people. The dangers of contracting tumors, cancers, neurological damage is much greater to young people.

Note: Do not harass the management staff of this church school.

This report is protected by the 1st Amendment, anti terrorist, national security laws. Crown and Castle is a foreign owned business. The tower technology and equipment is also known to be chinese made presenting a national security threat to the People of the USA as well as endangering our health.

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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.

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