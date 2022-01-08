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5G RADIATION TOWER ON CHURCH SCHOOL PLAYGROUND!
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73 views • January 08, 2022
5G radiation emission tower(painted brown camouflage)
Owner, Operator: Crown & Castle
Location:
Holy Cross Lutheran church school
1420 West Thunderbird Ave
Phoenix AZ 85029
This is very disturbing that a 5g radiation tower is directly located on a Church school playground.
Many scientists and researchers have established that the millimeter wave radiation transmitted by these towers is especially dangerous to growing young people. The dangers of contracting tumors, cancers, neurological damage is much greater to young people.
Note: Do not harass the management staff of this church school.
This report is protected by the 1st Amendment, anti terrorist, national security laws. Crown and Castle is a foreign owned business. The tower technology and equipment is also known to be chinese made presenting a national security threat to the People of the USA as well as endangering our health.
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"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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[email protected].
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Owner, Operator: Crown & Castle
Location:
Holy Cross Lutheran church school
1420 West Thunderbird Ave
Phoenix AZ 85029
This is very disturbing that a 5g radiation tower is directly located on a Church school playground.
Many scientists and researchers have established that the millimeter wave radiation transmitted by these towers is especially dangerous to growing young people. The dangers of contracting tumors, cancers, neurological damage is much greater to young people.
Note: Do not harass the management staff of this church school.
This report is protected by the 1st Amendment, anti terrorist, national security laws. Crown and Castle is a foreign owned business. The tower technology and equipment is also known to be chinese made presenting a national security threat to the People of the USA as well as endangering our health.
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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