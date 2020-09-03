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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 03 September 2020
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62 views • September 04, 2020
Legendary Iconoclast, Truth Seeker & False Flag Exposer Dr. James Fetzer launches his new daily show. Along with today's commentators Giuseppe Vafanculo from Revolution Radion and Susan Bradford, Author and Investigative Journalist, the good Professor delivers the real news, analysis and commentary you Need to Know.
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