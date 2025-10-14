Taliban spox Mujahid accused Pakistan of terrorist attacks in Iran and Russia

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan of terrorist attacks in Iran and Russia:

Pakistan has started recruiting terrorists from various countries around the world and transfers those recruited from western borders or through Karachi and Islamabad airports to its camps inside the country.

They then train these individuals in Takfiri ideology, mass killings, and sabotage operations.

According to accurate and reliable information we have, ISIS Khorasan branch attacks in Kerman city, Iran, and Crocus City Hall in Moscow in 2024 were designed, organized, and executed from these centers in Pakistan, and Russia and Iran are aware of this.

Adding a few posted comments found about this video:

Since its creation in 1947, Pakistan has largely functioned as a pro-U.S. state, aligning its foreign and military policies with Washington’s strategic goals in return for massive economic and defense aid. In the 1950s and 60s, Pakistan joined U.S.-led alliances SEATO and CENTO, receiving weapons, training, and billions in aid to counter Soviet influence. During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Washington backed Islamabad diplomatically because Pakistan had secretly facilitated the Nixon–Kissinger opening to China. In the 1980s, during the Soviet–Afghan war, Pakistan became the frontline state for the CIA, channeling U.S. funds and arms to Afghan fighters through its ISI. After 9/11, it was again designated a “major non-NATO ally”, with over $33 billion in American assistance flowing to its military in exchange for logistics support and counter-terror cooperation. Over decades, this relationship created a military elite deeply tied to U.S. interests and wealth, with many senior officers reportedly enjoying lavish lives abroad. Investigative reports have linked families of top generals to extensive business empires and luxury properties in the U.S., including franchise chains such as Papa John’s Pizza, allegedly numbering over a hundred restaurants and valued in the tens of millions of dollars. These revelations highlight how U.S. funding and influence not only entrenched military dominance in Pakistan’s politics but also enabled a privileged class within the army to build vast personal fortunes overseas, while silencing leaders like Imran Khan, who challenged this dependency and sought a more independent national path.

Another comment:

The terrorists who attacked Russia were trained in Pakistan. Few days back, BLA killed a few ISKP chaps in Balochistan.

More:

I think they jailed Imran Khan for wanting to buy Russian oil and arms.

And: This is why the US controlled authorities in Pakistan jailed Imran Khan.