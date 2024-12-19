BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

☦️❗️Attacks against Orthodox Church in Ukraine are 'the most blatant violation of human rights' – Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 4 months ago

☦️❗️Attacks against Orthodox Church in Ukraine are “the most blatant violation of human rights” – Putin 

Putin's Direct Line received over 2 million questions: 
"The program "Year in Review with Vladimir Putin" will go on air at noon. The direct line will be combined with a press conference. Over 1.15 million calls, over 400 thousand SMS, over 80 thousand MMS, over 136 thousand questions from the website, as well as about 267 thousand requests from social networks were received.
70% of questions are from citizens over 56 years old, 24% are from those aged 36 to 55. The number of men and women is approximately equal. The question period is open until the end of the broadcast."


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy