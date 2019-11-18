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Raudona piliulė - nemaloni tema. Vaikų žalojimas - valdymo sistemos pagrindas - 2019 09 24
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755 views • November 18, 2019
Kalbame apie nuo seno žinomą valdymo principą - tikslinį vaikų traumavimą, siekiant sukurti atsinaujinančią vergijos sistemą. Nagrinėjame keletą neįprastą poziciją atspindinčių teorijų, bandome jas tapatinti su tuo, ką matome aplink. Siekiame paaiškinti, kaip suprantame dvigubą mąstymą ir kaip įmanoma savo protą išvaduoti nuo dažnai primetamų rėmų.
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