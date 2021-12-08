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CHINESE OWNED WAYMO GOOGLE CAR 3D MAPPING PHOENIX FOR TOTAL SURVEILLANCE, 5G CONTROL OF POPULATION!
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172 views • December 08, 2021
This company claims this is just about self driving cars which is also problematic that they already malfunction killing innocent pedestrians.
My research and other researchers points to a much bigger globalist agenda to 3D map cities worldwide to enable total control and surveillance of humans so all can be tracked, traced at all times and of course eliminated by the globalist ruling class if they deem you "nonessential" or all your access to transportation, food and even walking outside your 200 square foot apartment turned off if your social credit score is too low.
China is racing to implement this total human control system. The globalists, of course, want this Chinese style totalitarian high tech control system implemented worldwide.
Note: The 5g and nano tech injections are the other legs of the total human control, surveillance and softkill genocide New World Order.
My research and other researchers points to a much bigger globalist agenda to 3D map cities worldwide to enable total control and surveillance of humans so all can be tracked, traced at all times and of course eliminated by the globalist ruling class if they deem you "nonessential" or all your access to transportation, food and even walking outside your 200 square foot apartment turned off if your social credit score is too low.
China is racing to implement this total human control system. The globalists, of course, want this Chinese style totalitarian high tech control system implemented worldwide.
Note: The 5g and nano tech injections are the other legs of the total human control, surveillance and softkill genocide New World Order.
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