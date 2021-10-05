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Every Town Should Have One of These - Fitness Court Tutorial & Demo
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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30 views • October 05, 2021
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#fitnesscourt #resistancetraining #train

Fitness Court Annihilation

Over here in Kernersville, NC coming back from a camping trip and heard about this.

Shout out to @fitnesscourt and @novanthealth for designing a both intuitive and easy to follow, all encompassing fitness routine by the road.

7 stations (body movements with 1 minute at each station) x 3 progressions/levels of difficulty per station

1. Core
2. Squat
3. Push
4. Lunge
5. Pull
6. Agility
7. Bend

I thought I was going to have to improvise to get a good workout, nope!

The designed circuit has a hard mode which is in fact HARD.

Imagine how quickly you can change your body composition and metabolism if you stopped here after work for 20 minutes every other day!

Brief tutorials of each exercise after a brief introduction

Let me know if you think every region should have one of these!!

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