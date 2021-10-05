Every Town Should Have One of These - Fitness Court Tutorial & Demo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
▶️Training/Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️Virtual Session: https://bit.ly/3rd5ysy
▶️Watch us on Instagram: @cultivated.change
▶️All media: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#fitnesscourt #resistancetraining #train
Fitness Court Annihilation
Over here in Kernersville, NC coming back from a camping trip and heard about this.
Shout out to @fitnesscourt and @novanthealth for designing a both intuitive and easy to follow, all encompassing fitness routine by the road.
7 stations (body movements with 1 minute at each station) x 3 progressions/levels of difficulty per station
1. Core
2. Squat
3. Push
4. Lunge
5. Pull
6. Agility
7. Bend
I thought I was going to have to improvise to get a good workout, nope!
The designed circuit has a hard mode which is in fact HARD.
Imagine how quickly you can change your body composition and metabolism if you stopped here after work for 20 minutes every other day!
Brief tutorials of each exercise after a brief introduction
Let me know if you think every region should have one of these!!
___________________________________
Work with me:
https://cultivated-change.com/coaching
Schedule a Virtual Movement Session:
https://cultivatedchange.krew.live/profile
____________________________________
Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
Primal Curriculum Info: https://bit.ly/3x4qPr4
Primal BluePrint: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA
___________________________________
Creds:
NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY
___________________________________
Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9
OR https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange