RAW MILK TESTING FOR NONEXISTENT BIRD FLU HOAX
128 views • 5 months ago

My regular supplier of raw milk has recalled all of their products because of this bullshit. There are no "cases." Zero. None. It's all based on the PCR bullcrap. The shelves are completely empty. I am not a happy camper.

###

"Raw milk tested nationwide for bird flu amid dairy herd outbreaks"

"Dec 6, 2024 #RawMilk #BirdFlu #CDC

The U.S. is mandating nationwide testing of raw milk for bird flu after the CDC reported the highly contagious virus has impacted hundreds of dairy herds this year. Dr. Kavita Patel explains the purpose of the testing and the risks of consuming raw milk, clarifying that no cases link bird flu to raw milk consumption."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=xCRwAEe6UC0

hoaxusdaoutbreakcontrolraw milkscamfakefarmstestingdairybird flu
