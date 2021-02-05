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Does Freemasons hide we live on a Flat World? [19 okt 2018]
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206 views • February 05, 2021
Who controls NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)?
Eric Dubay explains the FLAT EARTH
Source:
Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe?
621 subscribers - 4,365 views • Oct 19, 2018
https://youtu.be/BaGB7OH8cmw
Eric Dubay explains the FLAT EARTH
Source:
Is the Bible from Heaven? Is the Earth a Globe?
621 subscribers - 4,365 views • Oct 19, 2018
https://youtu.be/BaGB7OH8cmw
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