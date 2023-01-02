WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN 2023? - Predictions For The YEAR Of The Cashless Society! - GET READY!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about what's to come in 2023 as we enter the year of the cashless society.

From further entry restrictions into countries to carbon credit scores. From 15 Minute Cities to CBDCs. From the supply chain and energy grid to woke ideological backlash. From gold and silver to Epstein. We are entering into a historic year and we need to be ahead of the curve.

In this video, we go in depth into how this year will shape out coming out of 2022 which we predicted almost to a tee.





Prepare yourself now. We need to take the negatives and make them positives with awareness and actual solutions.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2023