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Pulse motor DC
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84 views • October 19, 2020
Bedini monopole motor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH4watZLhOA
if you need a technician I do High Voltage and Low Voltage work.
IIT Graduate 1992
Cosmorot - Electro Swing [Royalty Free ElectroSwing]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH4watZLhOA
if you need a technician I do High Voltage and Low Voltage work.
IIT Graduate 1992
Cosmorot - Electro Swing [Royalty Free ElectroSwing]
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