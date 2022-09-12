How this ‘OUTRAGEOUS’ online ban could get MUCH WORSE

Glenn Beck





Sep 11, 2022 In this clip, Glenn shares an OUTRAGEOUS story about how Google recently banned an innocent father, deleting both his account and associated documents and pictures. And this dad was SO innocent that not only did the San Francisco Police Department vouch for him, but so did the New York Times! But unfortunately, Glenn says, this story is not just about one dad. This story is about YOU. Because this kind of unjust, online ban has the potential to stretch far beyond Big Tech. Glenn explains possible scenarios where something very similar could happen to YOU…but even WORSE.





