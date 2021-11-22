© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heartbreaking Video Of Teacher Of 35 Years Being Fired For Refusing To Vaccinate
Follow
3
Share
Report
242 views • November 22, 2021
Description from VIDMAX
A heartbreaking video has gone viral on Twitter showing a beloved teacher with a long, 35-year history in the school system being fired for refusing to vaccinate.
The teacher says she is from the Black Gold school district, which is in Alberta Canada.
A heartbreaking video has gone viral on Twitter showing a beloved teacher with a long, 35-year history in the school system being fired for refusing to vaccinate.
The teacher says she is from the Black Gold school district, which is in Alberta Canada.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.