Thomas Massie on hantavirus: “it’s an IQ test for people who remember past outbreaks”

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Credits
to Oh my God
On the Jimmy Dore show, Republic Thomas Massie exposes the hantavirus and adds that this hantavirus panic is “an IQ test for people who remember past outbreaks”, which were all scams.