Dr. Jane Ruby & Dr. Lee Merritt: THE SPIKE PROTEIN IS A LIE
Mindy
  BOMBSHELL: Just like the SARS Cov 2 virus has never been isolated in its whole and pure form from an ill individual, the synthetic spike protein has never been proven to exist according to frontline physician, Dr. Lee Merritt. And therefore, treatments claiming to remove them are suspect. GUEST: Dr. Lee Merritt

