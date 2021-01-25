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Not An Argument | YouTube Comments - Rebutted!
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20 views • January 25, 2021
"96.3% of all humans who eat an apple will get a cold at some point in their lives. So I guess apples cause you to get a cold? By the way, I have three children that I rarely if ever spanked. I just hate statistics because they can be made to make any point you want."
The Facts About Spanking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONNRfflggBg
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The Facts About Spanking
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONNRfflggBg
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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