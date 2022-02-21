IT'S OVER..! FREEDOM CONVOY LEADER ANNOUNCES THE END OF THE OFFICIAL OTTAWA PROTEST - PRESS CONFERENCE

Rumble — The best-known versions of the confession in English are the edited versions in poetic form that began circulating by the 1950s.[1] The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum quotes the following text as one of the many poetic versions of the speech:First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a socialist.Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a trade unionist.Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—Because I was not a Jew.Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.A longer version by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, a charity established by the British government, is as follows:[4]First they came for the CommunistsAnd I did not speak outBecause I was not a CommunistThen they came for the SocialistsAnd I did not speak outBecause I was not a SocialistThen they came for the trade unionistsAnd I did not speak outBecause I was not a trade unionistThen they came for the JewsAnd I did not speak outBecause I was not a JewThen they came for meAnd there was no one leftTo speak out for meoriginal link by Celebrate TruthShared from and subscribe to:Watchman's Duty