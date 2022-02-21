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IT'S OVER..! FREEDOM CONVOY LEADER ANNOUNCES THE END OF THE OFFICIAL OTTAWA PROTEST - PRESS CONFERENCE
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Rumble — The best-known versions of the confession in English are the edited versions in poetic form that began circulating by the 1950s.

[1] The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum quotes the following text as one of the many poetic versions of the speech:

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

A longer version by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, a charity established by the British government, is as follows:[4]

First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_they_came_...

original link by Celebrate Truth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1r2XUTNZx2A

Shared from and subscribe to:
Watchman's Duty
https://rumble.com/c/c-733275
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