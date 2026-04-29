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6yrs ago April 2020 97.2 Percent Vent Deaths NYC Hospitals Horrid Negligence & Iatrogenic Covid Deaths
JAMA
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2765184
Presenting Characteristics, Comorbidities, and Outcomes Among 5700 Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 in the New York City Area