NWO and the United States: the Vatican, the Jesuits and their influence on the United States

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Credits to a brother who is apparently associated with the apostate SDA church. My brother, if you are associated with the SDA church, please get of her for she is a harlot daughter to the Roman Catholic Church.



This video is a few years old but it shows how the Vatican and her Jesuits have great influence on the US government.



The Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13 and beast in Revelation 17 – wants to usher in a one world government, a one world economy and a one world religion. It’s using the United States – the second beast of Revelation 13 – and more specifically, the lawless Protestant churches to be part of their ecumenical movement.



The Jesuits – satan’s human agents – are linked to the Vatican and they have great influence on the US government.



These churches are fallen because they’ve been infiltrated by Jesuits, the military arm of the Vatican, who are advocating Catholic doctrines in the fallen Protestant churches. One of them is Sunday observance, which is not commanded by Christ in the Bible.



"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.



“The Bible says, Remember that thou keep holy the Sabbath day. The Catholic church says, No! By my divine power I abolish the Sabbath day, and command you to keep the first day of the week. And lo, the entire civilized world bows down in reverent obedience to the command of the holy Catholic church!” — Father Enright, C.S.S.R. of the Redemptoral College, Kansas City, History of the Sabbath, p. 802



U.S. President Donald Trump promised the Christian churches will have a greater political voice in Washington D.C. to move forward their agenda. However, the Christian churches are spiritually corrupt because their doctrines are not aligned with those of the Creator in the Bible. The false Christian churches advocated doctrines including Sunday observance, xmas, easter, eternal torment in hellfire, lawlessness, etc.



As calamities continue to escalate under the false pretext of “climate change”, there is growing unity of faith – albeit a false faith – in the fallen Christian churches spearheaded by the Vatican.



The Vatican beast will be requesting the enforcement of its mark – Sunday observance – as their false premise to please God when in fact, it is deceiving the world into embracing its papal sabbath instead of God’s holy 7th day Sabbath in defiance to the Creator of the universe. Thus the Vatican will lead the world to sinning against the Christian God of the universe. However, the wages of sin, which is the trangression of God’s holy law, is death (Romans 6:23; 1 John 3:4).



DO NOT ACCEPT the Vatican’s mark of enforced Sunday observance REGARDLESS of the outcome, even to the point of death. (Revelation 20:4). Revelation 14:9-11 and Revelation 16 speak of the outcome of those who will disobey God in favor of the antichrist pope.



Embrace instead God’s commanded 7th day Sabbath which the Christian world is rejecting. Obey God rather than man (Acts 5:29). The mark of the beast will be about worship and obedience but to whom? The Vatican papacy or God? You worship who you obey!



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.theseventhdayremnantchurch.org, www.remnantofgod.org along with SDRMinistries.org; Gospelor and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.