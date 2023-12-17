Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Predictive Programming Movie — a Call for Prayer!
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
95 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
136 views
Published Yesterday

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/predictive-programming-movie/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "There is a new movie out, on Netflix, that is the latest in ‘doom and gloom.’

It has just about everything ‘apocalyptic’ happening almost simultaneously….. cyber attacks, blackouts, sonic weapons, disease, war with nukes, and an upcoming civil war!."

Keywords
wardiseasenukesblackoutscyber attackssonic weaponslaterrain333elzabeth marie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket