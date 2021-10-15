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Dr. Carrie Madej Goes FULL TRUTH on Jab, "There's No Off Button" (MIRRORED)
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4571 views • October 15, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej Goes FULL TRUTH on Jab, "There's No Off Button" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7b904792-582a-495d-bb1c-141e3da181ab
EXPLOSIVE Interview with Dr. Carrie Madej exposes the final plan of the globalists, mind and memory manipulation, the ability to "download" data and re-write the brain.
www.StewPeters.tv
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7b904792-582a-495d-bb1c-141e3da181ab
EXPLOSIVE Interview with Dr. Carrie Madej exposes the final plan of the globalists, mind and memory manipulation, the ability to "download" data and re-write the brain.
www.StewPeters.tv
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