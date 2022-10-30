Oracle Card Reading - Pick-A-Card Daily Message

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Tarot Readings: TimeForTarotShop at Etsy.com
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Card deck used:
The Starseed Oracle
(by Rebecca Campbell)
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Readings are not medical, legal, financial, or psychological
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