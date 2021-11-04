If this Doctor is correct, this is NOT looking good everyone!



We already know that they were doing gain of function research, and they lied about doing it.



We already know many people who have been double jabbed, and some boosted; who have had older complaints come back.

We know many of the double jabbed who are counting as new cases.



If this Doctor is correct, this is NOT looking good everyone!



STOP COMPLYING WITH THE LYING!



#StopComplyingWithTheLying



#WelcomeToTheWinningSide



@OpenMediaOne Telegram



#Logic #Reason #Maths #Intelligence #OurWorld #Truth



PLEASE WATCH THIS, AND PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!



Thank you to everyone who shared this with me. I really appreciate you all!