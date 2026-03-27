Fear the Lord & serve Him in truth

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 20, 2026.





What does “serve the Lord” mean? To serve the Lord means:





1. To put God first in everything and above everything and everyone by worshipping Him, as our Creator, King, Lord, Savior, Messiah and God with sincerity of truth and with love in our hearts and minds;





2. To follow and keep His holy ten commandments of love, truth and righteousness with the guidance of the Holy Spirit;





3. To advance and promote daily His gospel of the kingdom of God which Christ preached about during His 3 1/2 year ministry and Who stated in Matthew 6:33 to seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness.





4. To submit to God’s supreme authority, honouring Him above anyone else





5. To serve and do God’s will and purpose on earth with those around us by exemplifying Christ’s love, meekness and humility and His righteousness or sinlessness with every one.





Examples of serving God include:





1. Engaging in daily prayer including prayers for those who hate us and who persecute us and Christians overall; by singing songs of worship, through Bible study and attending Sabbath worship services.





2. Serving others with love and compassion as Christ did





3. Being a light to those around us as per Christ’s instruction in Matthew 5:14-16.





4. Sharing your faith including the gospel of the kingdom of God with others through your example of righteousness





5. Obeying God's holy written word ONLY, which is the Bible or the Holy Scriptures, which is truth according to John 17:17





6. Building a heart of humility and love in your daily life by letting go of past grievances and moving forward in love, which permeates the kingdom of God as God is love.





In 1 Samuel 12:20-24, we read words of wisdom from God’s holy prophet, Samuel, on how to serve the Lord. The passage says:





20 And Samuel said unto the people, Fear not: ye have done all this wickedness: yet turn not aside from following the Lord, but serve the Lord with all your heart;

21 And turn ye not aside: for then should ye go after vain things, which cannot profit nor deliver; for they are vain.

22 For the Lord will not forsake his people for his great name's sake: because it hath pleased the Lord to make you his people.

23 Moreover as for me, God forbid that I should sin against the Lord in ceasing to pray for you: but I will teach you the good and the right way:

24 Only fear the Lord, and serve him in truth with all your heart: for consider how great things he hath done for you.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]