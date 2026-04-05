🇮🇷😲Iran shows US aircraft obliterated during F-15 rescue mission

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Iranian Tasnim news agency has shared footage which it says shows destroyed US Blackhawks that attempted to rescue the F-15 crew member.
💬 "The enemy's efforts ... to rescue the pilot of the downed plane have failed. In the south of Isfahan, enemy air targets were shot down, including two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport aircraft ... they are now on fire," an IRGC spokesperson said earlier in the day.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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