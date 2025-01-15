The Last Blade 2 (Bakumatsu Rouman Gekka no Kenshi) All specials moves - Power and Speed! Part 1

The Last Blade: Bakumatsu Rouman Gekka no Kenshi - All specials moves Power and Speed! The Last Blade: Bakumatsu Rouman Gekka no Kenshi, featuring every character’s most powerful and speed-driven attacks! What Is The Last Blade: Bakumatsu Rouman Gekka no Kenshi? Released in 1998 by SNK, The Last Blade (also known as Bakumatsu Rouman Gekka no Kenshi) is a 2D fighter set in the late Edo period of Japan. It features a unique combat system that blends traditional samurai swordsmanship with stylish, special moves. The game is renowned for its rich visuals and its inclusion of special attacks that allow players to truly feel the power and speed of each character. The game offers a unique "Power" and "Speed" system. All Special Moves in The Last Blade 1. Hibiki Takane Hibiki is known for her exceptional swordplay and grace in battle. Her special moves incorporate precise strikes and devastating combos that capitalize on her agility and speed. Her moves are a perfect balance between quick attacks and powerful finishing strikes. Power Special Move: A powerful, wide-reaching sword strike that can deal massive damage. Speed Special Move: A quick, graceful sword swipe designed for rapid combos and evasion. 2. Kaede Kaede is a fast, lightning-quick fighter who uses speed to overwhelm opponents. His special moves reflect his fast-paced playstyle and his ability to chain combos. Power Special Move: A series of sweeping slashes that cover a large portion of the screen, perfect for pressuring opponents. Speed Special Move: A lightning-fast strike that can be used in rapid succession, making him a master of speed-based combat. 3. Tetsu Tetsu is known for his heavy hitting power and powerful strikes. His power-based special moves are devastating, with each attack showing the brute force of his sword. Power Special Move: A massive, crushing blow that can break through an opponent's defenses. Speed Special Move: A swift dash attack that allows him to close the gap and deal a quick blow. 4. Shigen Shigen’s moves showcase his strength and durability. He’s a fighter who uses his heavy strikes to control the flow of battle, while still having some speed moves to mix up his playstyle. Power Special Move: A powerful downward strike that has both a stunning effect and significant damage. Speed Special Move: A quick flurry of slashes that can overwhelm opponents and set up for a more devastating combo. 5. Ukyo Tachibana Ukyo’s special moves reflect his calm and composed nature, focusing on precision and timing. He’s a fast fighter, able to move around the battlefield with grace, but his power lies in his precise attacks. Power Special Move: A massive, unblockable strike that uses his sword to create a devastating wave of energy. Speed Special Move: A swift, stylish dash attack that allows him to move past opponents and strike them with precise accuracy. 6. Morozumi Morozumi’s style is a unique blend of power and speed. He uses a heavy, yet swift approach to combat, making him a balanced fighter. His special moves showcase his mastery of swordplay. Power Special Move: A devastating combo that builds up to a powerful finish. Speed Special Move: A fast, evasive attack that can be chained into multiple hits. 7. Akari Ichijou Akari is a master of speed, known for her quick, lightning-fast attacks. She specializes in delivering a barrage of blows to overwhelm her opponents before they can react. Power Special Move: A rapid barrage of sword strikes that hits opponents multiple times. Speed Special Move: A fluid, fast combo attack that allows Akari to land multiple strikes before the opponent has time to recover. 8. Genjuro Kibagami Genjuro’s combat style is a combination of speed and brutality. His attacks are fast and deadly, often focusing on quick counters and overwhelming his opponent with speed. Power Special Move: A massive area-of-effect sword attack that hits multiple opponents in range. Speed Special Move: A high-speed dash strike that can break through an opponent's guard. 9. Juzoh Juzoh’s heavy and powerful moves focus on overpowering his enemies with his immense strength. His special moves are slow but devastating. Power Special Move: A slow but very powerful strike that has wide-reaching damage. Speed Special Move: A sudden, explosive charge attack that surprises opponents. 10. Dojima Dojima’s speed-based special moves are fast and unpredictable. His high-speed swordplay allows him to avoid attacks while landing blows with lightning speed. Power Special Move: A finishing strike that’s used after a quick combo of attacks. Speed Special Move: A fast attack that allows him to land multiple hits before the opponent can react. On Fighting Attacks Evolution, you will watch many different special attacks, super moves, critical arts, finishers, ultimate skills, super combos and more. Related to the fighting games world and all, thanks for watching! :)