Oct 2022 Catastrophic Contagion Exercise Highlights Reel
centerforhealthsecurityhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-skwhRFWe0&t
Catastrophic Contagion Highlights Reel
Oct 23 2022
The highlights reel from Catastrophic Contagion, a pandemic tabletop exercise at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on October 23, 2022.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.